Cardi B just might be cashing in on her extravagant and extensive car collection. In a new social media video upload, the Bronx rapper showed off her garage and noted that a lot of the vehicles were just sitting around unused.

As HipHopDX noted, the collection includes a red Ferrari SUV that was a birthday gift from Offset and a black Maybach.

“F*cking cars, it just collects dust,” Cardi said. “I wonder if it even turns on… This gift Offset gave me, she’s pretty but I ain’t seen her in forever. I gotta bring my Maybach to New York.”

“Just collecting dust, we might as well just sell the f*cking cars,” she added. “We might as well just sell the f*cking cars. Oh my God, look at my f*cking Maybach.”

Throughout the clip, she also pans to a gray car, as actual dust and other dirt can be seen on the roofs of the various cars.

Cardi B considers selling car collection as it sits around gathering dust https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/dRQYZWXV8U — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 31, 2023

However, the luxury purchases are ones that both she and Offset have loved — as she also bought him a Lamborghini Aventador in 2020. The year prior, she gave up and got a refrigerator for his birthday.

“You got every car,” she said at the time. “You got every jewelry. You got everything. You got every shoe. You know what I’m saying. What else can I give somebody that got everything?”

Check out Cardi B’s car (and dust) collection above.

