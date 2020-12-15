Offset‘s 29th birthday was Monday so of course, Cardi B made sure her husband spent the day in style. After celebrating with a night out in Atlanta, Cardi presented Offset with an impressive birthday gift.

The rapper instructed Offset close his eyes while she walked him outside to reveal his surprise gift. When he opened his eyes, Offset was shocked to see a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sitting in the driveway. According to Offset, the car costs upwards of $700,000 — and there’s only 63 of them in the world.

Cardi B surprises Offset with a Lamborghini for his birthday. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/XkdcVS27jB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2020

On top of the expensive gift, Cardi also shared a heartwarming birthday post. “Happy birthday Hubs,” she wrote. “I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health, and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you so much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1.”

Cardi’s impressive Lamborghini gift tops the present she got for Offset’s birthday last year, which solved the age-old question of what to gift someone who has everything. Rather than presenting him with a material item, Cardi instead filled up a refrigerator with stacks of cash totaling $500,000.

Watch a video of Cardi gifting Offset the Lamborghini above.

