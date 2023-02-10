Everybody’s talking about the new season of Netflix original series, You. One of the show’s biggest fans is rapper Cardi B.

Today, the “Up” hitmaker changed her Twitter avatar back to a picture of Penn Badgley’s character, Joe Goldberg, on the heels of the show’s fourth season.

The show’s official Twitter account caught wind of the photo change and replied to her saying, “Back in her Goldberg era.”

back in her goldberg era 🧢 — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 10, 2023

This isn’t the first time Cardi has expressed her fandom over You either. In 2021, for the show’s third season, she switched her profile pic to Joe peeping out the window — and Badgley followed suit by switching his to the Bronx rapper. She also received a PR package with blue baseball cap, matching that of character Joe, with text reading “HELLO, YOU…”

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

A month earlier, Badgley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he lauded Cardi’s social media savvy. Cardi later shared a clip from the episode, expressing her elation, saying, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!!”

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

Netflix then changed their Twitter bio to read “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!,” which prompted the rapper to pitch an idea for the episode.