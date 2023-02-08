Cardi B and Offset’s lovey-dovey ways can’t be stopped — not even by a (rumored) backstage fight at the Grammys between Offset and his Migos bandmate Quavo. Hope you’re not already tired of them because they’re about to invade your local fast-food joint.

That’s right; the next stars to get their own McDonald’s meal will be Cardi B and Offset. Apparently, that’s what they were filming their Valentine’s Day-themed Super Bowl commercial for last month; photos have surfaced online of what appears to be the promotional poster for the meal, which appears to include a cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder with cheese, barbecue sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C, and a large Coke. So, nothing too wild — remember the Saweetie remixes? — but perfect for sharing if you’re spending your V-Day on a budget.

Cardi and Offset are just the latest music stars to partner with the Golden Arches — a tactic that has been quite lucrative for the fast-food company. Previously, McDonald’s partnered with Korean boy band BTS, Latin music star J Balvin, and Houston rap hero Travis Scott. Each meal has been accompanied by a merch collection co-designed by the musicians in question, ranging from apparel to toys to all kinds of bizarre accessories.

We’ll likely find out more about the upcoming meal during the Super Bowl, when the commercial will air alongside spots featuring Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott, Diddy, and more.

