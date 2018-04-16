Getty Image

Way back in January 2016, I launched a podcast.

At the time, I was still technically employed by ESPN but I didn’t have an actual job after Grantland was shut down in October 2015. However, I was still due to be paid a full salary until my contract expired the following summer. Until then, I just had to sit around and do nothing in order to keep the checks coming.

In retrospect, being paid to do nothing by ESPN is probably the best job I will ever have. But at the time, I was bored out of my mind. So, when my friend Derek offered me a radio show at a local station where I live in Minneapolis, I suggested instead that we start a podcast. Like that, Celebration Rock was born.

Over the course of 99 episodes, I’ve interviewed musicians, writers, and lots of other interesting people. I’ve talked with some of favorite artists of the past and present, including Jeff Tweedy, Matt Berninger, Robert Plant, Father John Misty, Mitski, Julien Baker, Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest, Brian King of Japandroids, Patterson Hood, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, and Dan Auerbach.

For the 100th episode, I invited one of my favorite guests ever, Rolling Stone critic Rob Sheffield, and we answered listener questions. Our conversation touches on the secret links between Pavement and Taylor Swift, Rob’s experience covering Woodstock 99, and of course The Five-Albums Test.

Please subscribe to Celebration Rock on iTunes, Stitcher, and Spotify.