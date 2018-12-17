The Celebration Rock Podcast Counts Down The Best Albums Of 2018

Cultural Critic
12.17.18

Uproxx Studios/Various Labels

Every year of my professional life as a music critic, I’ve made year end lists. Sometimes it was because I simply had to do it, but more often (especially when I was younger) I did it because I thought it was fun. Making a year-end list was like saying, “Here I am, this is what I think, and here’s why I believe you should actually care.” But now that I’m a little older and wiser, list-making feels more like work. In 2018, it was practically a job.

I don’t know if that has to do with my age or the fact that, to me, 2018 felt like a “good, not great” year for music. As always, there were scores of albums that I really enjoyed. But in terms of records that felt like instant classics, or at least inspired me to get obsessed for a good week or two, 2018 seemed a little fallow.

Nevertheless, the 10 albums on my year end list did manage to strike a chord with me, and I was excited to talk about them with my friend Ian Cohen, who shared his own top 10 list. Surprisingly, there’s not a ton of overlap on our lists –- listen to us debate the merits of the 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Boygenius, Father John Misty, and Kacey Musgraves in this special “best of 2018” episode.

Please subscribe to Celebration Rock on iTunes, Stitcher, and Spotify

Around The Web

TOPICS#Celebration Rock Podcast#Celebration Rock
TAGSArctic MonkeysBoygeniusCelebration RockCelebration Rock PodcastThe 1975

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP