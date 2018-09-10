There used to be an old saying about how you should never talk about politics or religion in friendly conversation, because those are the topics guaranteed to make any interaction decidedly un-friendly. However, in the past few years, it’s been seemingly impossible to avoid the most pressing social issues of the day, even in traditional sanctuaries like sports and pop culture. In music, artists are increasingly putting politics at the forefront of their songs, forcing listeners to choose a side.
For this episode, I wanted to explore whether it’s still possible for people who disagree ideologically to come together as music fans and geek out over a shared love of particular songs and albums. I also wanted to delve into a question I’ve long found fascinating: Given that pop music generally is dominated by liberal-minded artists, how do conservatives put that aside and enjoy the music?
I figured a good person to discuss this was Jeff Blehar, host of the Political Beats podcast, which features journalists and pundits from the left and right expounding on their favorite artists, including MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and National Journal‘s Charles C.W. Cooke. A “Never Trump” conservative, Blehar regularly listens to bands who don’t adhere to his personal viewpoints, including Radiohead and the Clash. Given the struggles that liberals have had in 2018 reconciling Kanye West’s apparent support of Donald Trump, is it really possible to “separate the art from the artist” in terms of politics? It’s a hard question, and Blehar and I had a great conversation trying to figure it out.
Nope. Conservatives proved what they’re made of when they stood behind Trump. They can go listen to 3 Doors Down and Ted Nugent.
I have to admit there are plenty of people for whom their music is ruined by their political view. Now that’s not to say “Shut up and play” or anything that stupid. If you’ve got that kind of platform to avail yourself to the public go ahead. Just know that if you say something stupid enough I’m out.
On the flipside I don’t like a song better because it’s done by someone I agree with. But I can like the artist more because of that and be more likely to give their song a chance.
The only reason “Shut up and play” happens is because they disagree with the artist. Then they try to mask it as, “Regardless of what you say I don’t want your politics blah blah blah.”
I was not truly around for the 60’s but looking back could we imagine people saying “Shut up and play” to Bob Dylan, the Beatles, or pretty much anyone else in that period?