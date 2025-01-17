Central Cee has been raising his profile with a steady release of music, and in 2025, he’ll capitalize on his growing buzz with his debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness. The Londoner’s cross-continental appeal finds a solid complement in fellow Brit-turned-ATLien 21 Savage on the latest single from the album, “GBP.”

While his guest may call Georgia his home, Cee proudly flies his Union Jack in the song’s Cole Bennett-directed video while he shouts out some staples of UK streetwear. “Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max / They want a boy with a London style,” he raps. However, he says, “If it weren’t UK, would have had an AK, gang outside with a samurai sword,” maintaining that he’d be stuck to the streets no matter where he grew up. Of course, Bennett makes sure that ski-masked hood ninjas duel with the aforementioned blades in the imaginative visual. Meanwhile, 21 Savage pays similar homage to his birth country in his verse, particularly the national pastime: “Up on the opps, seven to nil, Premier League, I’m in the field,” he cracks.

21 isn’t the only Atlanta rapper Cench collaborated with in the run-up to Can’t Rush Greatness; last May, he teamed up with Lil Baby on “Band4Band,” showing that his rudeboy style travels well.

Can’t Rush Greatness is out on 1/24 via Columbia. You can pre-save it here.

Watch Central Cee “GBP” video with 21 Savage above.