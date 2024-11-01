With the fast-paced rush of new music releases these days, it’s no wonder fans so often get impatient to hear from their faves, pushing them online to “drop the album.” However, as the saying goes, you can’t rush greatness — and rising UK rapper Central Cee clearly fully believes that old adage, slowly building his groundswell of support stateside over the past few years.

Now, he’s finally ready to drop his debut album, and as a testament to his commitment to the profits of patience, he’s dubbed the premiere project Can’t Rush Greatness. Set for release on January 24th via Columbia Records. The announcement was preceded by the release of the single “Moi” featuring Raye, the Lil Baby collaboration “Band4Band,” and “I Will.”

He also debuted his new single, “One By One,” on COLORS, the popular YouTube performance show that has been instrumental in the rises of superstars such as Billie Eilish, Jorja Smith, and Doja Cat. According to the press release, the song won’t appear on “One By One,” but acknowledges its ethos, even quoting the title in the lyrics: “Can’t rush greatness, you gotta take your time, maintain it slowly.”

Can’t Rush Greatness is due on 1/24 via Columbia Records. You can find more information here.