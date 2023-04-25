Chance The Rapper is making quite a lot of headlines lately for his new collaboration with Vic Mensa and G-Eazy for “Swish” as well as for getting enthusiastically twerked on at a carnival in a viral video. Either way, it looks like he’s keeping up the momentum with even more news.

Today (April 25), the performer announced that he’ll be celebrating ten years of his beloved album Acid Rap — which features hits like “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “Favorite Song” — with a show in Chicago at the United Center with his collaborator Saba as support. He shared this exciting information on social media, along with a trippy teaser clip and a phone number where you can text him to stay updated: +1 (312) 494-1081.

#AcidRap10 on sale Friday, presale tomorrow. text me +1 (312) 494-1081 pic.twitter.com/E362vXo8a5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2023

He is also releasing the track “Juice” in its original format, coming Sunday, April 30.

In 2019, he discussed what that record meant to him in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “When I first started working on [The Big Day], the concept, the theme,” he explained, “we have school, we have acid, we have faith and family, and the fourth one — really the first one — the concept was ‘Best Album Of All Time.’ And that’s not really a good concept to make an album. It gives you no direction.” He continued, “To me, personally, the best album of all time … Acid Rap.”

Find ticket information here.