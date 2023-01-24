Chlöe has finally unveiled the title and release date for her long-awaited debut solo album (one of the year’s most anticipated R&B projects). Her new record, In Pieces, has fans feeling that exact way with this announcement.
She dropped a new video on social media today (January 24) that finds her donning a powerful red dress and posing with some scaled weights.
“When did it all get so heavy,” she asks in the audio snippet.
IN PIECES. MY DEBUT ALBUM. MARCH 2023. 🫀 pic.twitter.com/ujsQ9Lf0Et
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) January 24, 2023
Given she also changed her Twitter layout to seemingly fit the album’s energy, it appears this is going to be a fiery era. Before the official announcement, Chlöe had dropped a handful of solo singles, including “Treat Me” and “Surprise,” that had fans hooked.
“I am just so eager for the fans to hear the songs and the music, and I hope they love it when it finally comes out into the world,” she told Uproxx in a cover story last summer. “I’m a brand new artist and I haven’t had a body of work out [yet], so it’ll be the first thing people hear from me, really. So I think that’ll be surprising in itself.”
Continue scrolling for some fan reactions to Chlöe’s debut solo album announcement.
you have made my day. thank you so much pic.twitter.com/A6F6tgMZbE
— hzzy🫀 (@MANlSMONET) January 24, 2023
WE MADE IT Y’ALL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/URkFSW8pE2
— 🩸𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐓💅🏾 FAN ACCOUNT (@scarletsdiorx) January 24, 2023
1 million pure first week sales yeah pic.twitter.com/1MxkoFCNBo
— CHURCHBOYKEN (@KENOKRR) January 24, 2023
In Pieces is out in March via Parkwood. Pre-save it here.