Chlöe has finally unveiled the title and release date for her long-awaited debut solo album (one of the year’s most anticipated R&B projects). Her new record, In Pieces, has fans feeling that exact way with this announcement.

She dropped a new video on social media today (January 24) that finds her donning a powerful red dress and posing with some scaled weights.

“When did it all get so heavy,” she asks in the audio snippet.

Given she also changed her Twitter layout to seemingly fit the album’s energy, it appears this is going to be a fiery era. Before the official announcement, Chlöe had dropped a handful of solo singles, including “Treat Me” and “Surprise,” that had fans hooked.

“I am just so eager for the fans to hear the songs and the music, and I hope they love it when it finally comes out into the world,” she told Uproxx in a cover story last summer. “I’m a brand new artist and I haven’t had a body of work out [yet], so it’ll be the first thing people hear from me, really. So I think that’ll be surprising in itself.”

Continue scrolling for some fan reactions to Chlöe’s debut solo album announcement.

In Pieces is out in March via Parkwood. Pre-save it here.