The peak of Chloe season could be on the horizon as the singer prepares to release her solo debut project. She’s shown a different side of her artistry, one that’s a bit unlike the records we’ve heard through her Chloe X Halle duo. “Have Mercy” kicked off Chloe’s solo era and that was succeeded by “Treat Me,” a provocative release that called for a special someone to match her energy in romance. Chloe’s latest release is “Surprise,” and that’s a more tender release that’s carried by sultry production. It’s the latter two songs that Chloe brings to the 2022 BET Award show stage.

Chloe took over the BET Award stage to deliver performances of “Surprise” and “Treat Me.” Both performances featured a very seductive Chloe as she strutted her stuff on stage and even took a moment to dance on a man who was blindfolded in a seat on stage. Throughout it all, Chloe reminds us all that she thrives in the vocal department anytime she’s on stage.

As for Chloe’s long-awaited album, she’s shared some light details about it in recent interviews. In a sit-down with Allure, she confirmed that the project will be a self-titled effort. This reveal came some months after she said the project was “90% done” during a conversation with Billboard. Chloe also noted the album “is definitely more pop,” adding, “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”

You can watch Chloe perform “Surprise” at the 2022 BET Awards above