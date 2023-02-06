chris brown sued
Alleged Grown Man Chris Brown Has A Childish Social Media Meltdown Aimed At Robert Glasper Following His 2023 Grammys Loss

Chris Brown isn’t too happy with Record Academy. After losing the Grammy for Best R&B album to Robert Glasper, the R&B crooner took to Instagram to share his thoughts, putting the annual award show on blast for not crowning him as the winner. The singer was nominated for his Breezy (Deluxe) album, which was released last June.

Brown found himself with stiff competition this year for the R&B category. Along with Glasper and Brown, three other artists were nominated for the award, including Hip Hop Soul legend Mary J. Blige‘s album Good Morning Gorgeous, Lucky Daye’s Candydrip, and PJ Morton’s album, Watch The Sun. But Glasper’s Black Radio III album won the coveted award on Sunday night.

The “Go Crazy” hitmaker was not having any of it and decided to take his feelings to social media.

“WHO THE F*CK IS ROBERT GLASPER,” the singer posted on Instagram.

The singer continued by taking a few jabs at the renowned pianist, writing, “I gotta get my skills up… I’m a start playing the harmonica.”

Glasper is one of Jazz music’s premiere artists, with a career spanning over two decades. The pianist is also a record producer, songwriter, and musical arranger. Glapser’s work bridges several different musical and artistic genres. The 44-year-old Houston musician has won several awards throughout his career, including four Grammy Awards, and received nearly nine nominations across eight categories. He’s even played some keyboards on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly album.

That said, you would think that Brown might have some idea about Glasper, but alas, no.

Glasper must have seen this moment coming, posting this last week (which Brown took for his own IG):

