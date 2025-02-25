Coco Jones Announces Her ‘Why Not More?’ 2025 Tour Dates

With her new album Why Not More? scheduled for release on April 25th, 2025, Coco Jones doubles down with the announcement of her Why Not More? Tour dates. Kicking off May 6th in Philadelphia, the tour is routed through every major city in the US and Canada, with support from New York rapper Lady London, who’s releasing her own album in March. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10am local time on therealcocojones.com.

The album will feature her May 2024 single “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” along with the newly released “Taste.” See below for the full tour dates.