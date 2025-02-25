Coco Jones Announces Her ‘Why Not More?’ 2025 Tour Dates

With her new album Why Not More? scheduled for release on April 25th, 2025, Coco Jones doubles down with the announcement of her Why Not More? Tour dates. Kicking off May 6th in Philadelphia, the tour is routed through every major city in the US and Canada, with support from New York rapper Lady London, who’s releasing her own album in March. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10am local time on therealcocojones.com.
The album will feature her May 2024 single “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” along with the newly released “Taste.” See below for the full tour dates.
Coco Jones Why Not More? Tour Dates
05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/07 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
05/09 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
05/12 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
05/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
05/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
06/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
06/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
06/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National
06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
06/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium