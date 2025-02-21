In the video for Coco Jones’ new single “Taste,” the singer dons a Swarovski-studded nude bodysuit in a clear homage to pop icon Britney Spears. It’s a fitting look, as the song itself interpolates Britney Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic,” in the video for which Spears was dipped in costume crystals (as it happens, in the original “Toxic” video, Britney was actually not wearing a bodysuit; the crystals were glued onto her skin). Jones also sports a fire engine-red ensemble (right down to the nails!) and sits in a ring swing suspended from the ceiling.

The single is the R&B star’s first solo song of 2025, following the Leon Thomas-featuring remix of her May 2024 single “Here We Go (Uh Oh).” Between the two songs, the Bel-Air star also put out a holiday album, which included the single, “Santa Is Me,” so it seems like she may be working on a new album for release this year.

The singer continues to look to the past for inspiration for her music, with “Here We Go” borrowing a sample of Lenny Williams’ “Cause I Love You.” Broadening her range with the more contemporary Spears sample suggests that Jones’ next project will almost certainly appeal to a big base.

You can watch the “Taste” video above.