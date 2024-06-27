Can I be honest with you real quick? I sort of hate how much I’ve been loving Common and Pete Rock’s rollout for their album The Auditorium, Vol. 1. As a rap journalist, I’ve tried my best to excise the term “real hip-hop” from my personal lexicon, for reasons both professional and personal that basically boil down to the same goal: Not getting stuck in my ways and succumbing to the salty old head stereotype, yelling at the kids to get off my lawn.

But with the release of the video for the third single, “All Kind Of Ideas,” I realize I may never beat the old-man allegations. This is, for lack of any and every other better term, what elder millennials and gen-Xers call “real hip-hop.” Beginning with a verse from Pete Rock in which he decries top five lists and calls himself “God’s favorite producer” and featuring a neck-twisting bassline over a crackling kick-snare combination, the song hearkens back to the Golden Era in a way that makes those vinyls feel vital rather than dusty and antediluvian.

Of note is that Common, who had become a bit of a punchline over the course of the past decade, sounds as rejuvenated and focused here as he did on previously released singles “Wise Up” and “Move Your Spirit.” Contrary to Questlove’s dire proclamations, it looks like hip-hop is far from dead yet.

Watch Common and Pete Rock’s “All Kind Of Ideas” video above.

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 is due on July 12 via Loma Vista Recordings. You can find more info here.