Common and Pete Rock have officially announced their joint album, The Auditorium, Vol. 1, after releasing two singles to date, “Wise Up” and “Dreamin’.” The two hip-hop pioneers will release their collaboration on July 12 via Loma Vista Recordings. They previously worked together in 1996, collaborating on Common’s Ice Cube diss track “The B*tch In Yoo,” and in 1998, when Common appeared alongside Big Pun and N.O.R.E. on “Verbal Murder 2” from Pete’s 1998 album Soul Survivor.

In the press release for the new album, Common said of working with the genre-defining producer, “Pete Rock is one of The Greatest Creators Hip Hop and Music has ever seen. It has been a dream of mine to work with him on an album. And once we got together and I I was around him and all his records and his MPC I felt the spirit of what I always loved in hip hop in soul music and why I wanted to be a part of the artform. His beats, his production, his scratches, took me to a place where I could just MC freely. It felt I like I was home.”

I am super geeked and supremely grateful to announce our New Album – The Auditorium Vol. 1 dropping July 12 with @PeteRock. We pray and hope that this music will move your spirit and be with you for the rest of your life.

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 will be Common’s first album since 2021’s A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 2). You can watch the video for “Dreamin'” above and find more information about the album here.