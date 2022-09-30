Fans of Coolio are mourning the loss of the rapper, whose discography boasted hits like “Gangster’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was pronounced dead yesterday at 59 .

What was Coolio’s cause of death?

Coolio’s talent manager Sheila Finegan told TMZ, “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

A cause of death has not yet been determined, however, it is suspected the rapper died of cardiac arrest. His longtime friend and manager Jarez said that Coolio was at a friend’s house in Los Angeles and had gone to the bathroom, but did not return for a while. His friend called for him, to no response, and eventually went in and found him lying on the floor.

The friend called EMTs, who pronounced Coolio dead on the scene.

TMZ reports that police have opened an investigation into the death of Coolio, however, they do not suspect any foul play was involved. There were also reportedly no drugs or paraphernalia found at the scene of his death.