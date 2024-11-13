Cordae’s forthcoming album The Crossroads is due out this Friday, November 15. Before it hits streaming platforms, the “Syrup Sandwiches” rapper wanted to get something off of his chest.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Cordae let data collecting critics know that he isn’t interested in The Crossroads‘ first week metrics. “Want to say this now I don’t give 1 f*ck about a first week sales,” he wrote. “It’s a very inaccurate way to calculate impact, especially with the current streaming metrics. I seen somebody do 11K first week and then do a ARENA TOUR off the same album. That’s the end of my Ted talk *2nd one.”

This year, there has been a growing trend of artists been shamed for album sales, streaming metrics, and chart placement especially in rap music.

Cordae went on to slam shamers, writing: “N****s said my last project first week numbers wasn’t good, and I ended up doing a sold out headline world tour.”

He then continued by taking a trip down memory lane reflecting on sales and consumer trends over the years. “In the 90/2000s music was consumed by people actually going to the stores and buying albums,” he wrote. “When you did 100K first week that meant 100 thousand people went and bought the CD. Now, you can have 300,000 people Listening to your album on streaming, and the units. Equivalent is 200.”

The Crossroads is due out 11/15 via Atlantic Records. You can find more information here.