Cordae, who has been rolling out his third studio album, The Crossroads, over the past few months, revealed the tracklist and album cover today. The tracklist confirmed that previously released tracks like “Summer Drop” with Anderson .Paak, “Saturday Mornings” with Lil Wayne, and “Syrup Sandwiches” with Joey Badass will all appear on the album, in addition to new songs with features from Jordan Ward and Ravyn Lenae, Juicy J, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla Sign.

The past Uproxx cover star is two years removed from his most recent album, From A Birds Eye View. Since then, he and tennis star Naomi Osaka welcomed their first child in 2023, but appeared to have broken up at some point in the past year. However, they seem to be on good terms, co-parenting baby Shai as Osaka returned to competition and Cordae began the rollout for The Crossroads earlier this year.

The Crossroads is due this Friday, November 15 via Atlantic Records. You can find more information here. See the cover and tracklist below.