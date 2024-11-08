Cordae and Joey Badass are two names you might have thought would be more closely associated over the past several years. After all, both are members of students of ’90s-style boom-bap rap, setting them apart from many of their peers. However, they hadn’t previously collaborated until today. Their tag-team track, “Syrup Sandwiches,” is exactly what you’d expect of them: lyrically focused, packed to the gills with double entendre, and evocative of a bygone era in rap when beats pulled heavier focus from jazz and funk than drum machine 808s, thanks to production from Smoko Ono and Thelonius Martin. Its video, directed by Wax Bondo, is a similarly low-key affair, following the two rappers as they perform their verses at a deli in Joey’s native Brooklyn.

“Syrup Sandwiches” is the latest single from Cordae’s upcoming third album, Crossroads, following “Saturday Mornings” featuring Lil Wayne, “Mad As F*ck,” and potentially, his Anderson .Paak collaboration, “Summer Drop.” There are also some indications that Cordae’s previous Anderson .Paak collab, “Two Tens,” could also appear on the project, which is due on November 15 through Atlantic Records.

You can watch Cordae’s video for “Syrup Sandwiches” featuring Joey Badass above.

Crossroads is due on 11/15 via Atlantic. You can find more info here.