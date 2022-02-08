Black Thought once called J Dilla the greatest hip-hop producer of all time but if you asked the average hip-hop fan, they might not be able to name one song the Detroit beatmaker produced. That’s something that’s hard to countenance, let alone, contemplate as a longtime fan of not only hip-hop but of the unique, groundbreaking style that Dilla pioneered.

Enter Dan Charnas. A hip-hop everyman who’s worked in radio and as a label executive (he even produced my beloved Golden Age musical drama, The Breaks, which was gone too soon), Charnas is a veteran of both the culture and the industry of hip-hop whose 2010 book The Big Payback is a vital read for any adherent of either the culture or the industry. In fact, I consider it required reading for any hip-hop journalist and side-eye anyone who tries to write about the business behind the music without reading it.

Charnas’ new book, Dilla Time, seeks to correct the egregious oversight mentioned above regarding the trailblazing producer by not only biographing Dilla’s life and career but also by breaking down the musical science behind his greatest innovation – what Charnas calls “Dilla time.” This is the distinctive time signature of Dilla’s drum programming which backed rap styles like The Pharcyde’s “Runnin’,” A Tribe Called Quest’s “Word Play,” Q-Tip’s solo album Amplified, Common’s Like Water For Chocolate, Slum Village’s Fantastic, Vol. 2, and many, many more pivotal projects from across the hip-hop and neo-soul landscape, as well as inspiring everyone from Pharrell Williams to Kanye West to Drake.

And if that greatly abridged list still doesn’t impress you with the impact that Dilla had on music, consider that you’ve likely heard his innovations without ever knowing it. Anyone who tunes into the Lofi Girl YouTube radio station to bob their head along to “Beats To Study To” is hearing J Dilla. His sound is ubiquitous but has been divorced from his legacy. Dilla Time aims to fix that. During a Zoom call with Charnas, we discussed that titanic but overlooked legacy, the importance of pairing art with science, and why this kind of storytelling is so critical to ensuring the accuracy of hip-hop’s historical record.

Just from jump, that first chapter is enough to tell me that this book is a banger and a half. First of all, any story involving Questlove is going to be good, right? Quest stories are great. The way you preface the story of Dilla Detroit Hip-Hop with this idea of something being wrong is fascinating to me. Why was that where you wanted to start with the story of J Dilla?

Well, that’s where I started, right? The book started that way because in many ways that was my starting point. I went in the summer of 1999 to Detroit for the very first time to work with him. Me and Chino XL flew out. We drove out to Conant Gardens down to The Basement. Dilla is there. You know, Chino puts his arm around me like, “Yo, you don’t understand. This kid. He’s been harassing me to come work with you.” Chino is kind of standing with J by the NPC behind the bar, and I get the nerve to ask “So how do you get your bass tones?”, and Chino is right next to him. Chino says, “Don’t tell him.”

Six months later, I’m back in LA. And of course, we’re mixing the album and my listening environment is my car. So I’m taking the discs or the cassettes out to my car to listen to them just so I can hear how they sound. So Chino had done this song with James called “Don’t Say A Word” and it’s on the album. You can hear it. I’m listening to the track and I’m like, “What’s going on with those drums?” Like, “Are those high hats swung? Something’s wrong here. What’s going on?” So it was that moment I literally took it into my studio and put it up on the digital audio workstation, lined the waveforms up with the grid, and realized the high hats were not swung. They were right on time but they sound swung because he’s shifting the snare earlier. Why is he doing that? How’s he doing that? And so my initial reaction mirrors the reactions of a lot of different folks, and some people say, “It’s wrong but I like it.”