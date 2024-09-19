Amid everything else going on with Diddy right now, earlier this month, he was ordered to pay $100 million to Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith over an alleged 1997 sexual assault, per USA Today. Cardello-Smith filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy in June and was granted the award in a default judgement, as Diddy didn’t make any filings in the suit.

At the time, though, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo wrote in a statement, “This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years. His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”

Now, the case has swung in Diddy’s favor.

TMZ reports the default judgement has been set aside, on the grounds that Cardello-Smith apparently didn’t sufficiently proved he effectively served the lawsuit to Diddy per Michigan law.

Judge Anna Marie Anzalone also removed the temporary restraining order the prevented Diddy from selling assets to cover damages, and noting there’s a likelihood Diddy wins the case due to the statute of limitations, given that Cardello’s Smiths claims date back to 1997.