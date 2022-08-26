It’s been a monumental year for Dixson. From earning a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for Beyoncé’s “Be Alive,” which he co-wrote with the singer, to co-writing “Virgo’s Groove” and “Pure/Honey” from her Renaissance album, Dixson has been just about everywhere. After years of working behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer for artists like Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and of course, Beyoncé, Dixson is gearing up for the release of his new solo project, O04DAISY.

Ahead of the project, Dixson has shared the video for “Cherry Sorbet,” his Sevyn Streeter-assisted single which he released back in May. In the accompanying video, Dixson and Streeter are seen dancing and enjoying each other’s company alone in a laboratory as they each deliver soft, silky vocals with cleverly crafted lyrics alluding to desserts and sex.

With 004DAISY, Dixson will be at the forefront of his music and instrumentation, defying the bounds of the boxes in which people try to place R&B artists.

“I’m not trying to be R&B’s personal Jesus,” said Dixson in a statement. “I’m not as worried about R&B as the rappers and white boys are. 004DAISY is the beta, my own version of freedom. If you let them, they will box you in. This is me boxing back. Round 1. Punching mediocre square in the jaw. My drive is expanding. From God’s ears to yours. Enjoy.”

Check out “Cherry Sorbet” above and check out the 004DAISY album art and tracklist below. And stay tuned for Dixson’s upcoming performance for Uproxx’s Sessions.

1. “Day-Off”

2. “Heat” Feat. Tinashe

3. “Barely”

4. “Are You Really There” Feat. Vic Mensa & Michael Armstead

5. “Moviestar”

6. “La Nocturne”

7. “Only-1”

8. “Butterfly” Feat. Stolen Nova

9. “Cherry Sorbet” Feat. Sevyn Streeter

10. “Sweeter”

004DAISY is out 9/16 via Roc Nation. Pre-save it here.