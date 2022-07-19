DJ Premier is undoubtedly a legend in hip-hop who rose to fame as one-half of the rap duo Gang Starr in the early ’90s. Since then, Premier has worked with a plethora of artists that include The Game, J. Cole, Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Joey Badass, Kanye West, The LOX, Ludacris, Mac Miller, Eminem, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., and many many more. Another artist that Premier has worked with is 50 Cent, but that 2011 collaboration, “Shut Ur Bloodclot Mouth,” came years after 50’s peak in rap. During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Premier revealed that Dr. Dre is to blame for the collaboration with 50 taking so long to happen.

“This was when everybody wasn’t really messing with 50 to the fullest because he was having too much drama after doing ‘How To Rob,’ and me and Fif hit it off right away and clicked when I got on the phone with him,” Premier said after explaining plans to drop a solo album with 50 on its lead single. “He said he would do the record, and right when it’s about time to do the record, we get a call that Fif can’t do it.”

Premier continued, “I’m like, ‘Why not?’ and they like he’s about to sign to Eminem and Dr. Dre, and I’m like, ‘Noooo,’ because we already committed to us and I talked to Dre and Dre was like ‘Preem, I love you, but he’s not doing any more recording until he does his debut album.” While Premier and 50 eventually got together for 2011’s “Shut Ur Bloodclot Mouth,” Premier still hasn’t forgotten about that initial denial. “I always tell 50, you still owe me that track,” Premier added.

You can check out Premier’s full interview on The Breakfast Club in the video above.