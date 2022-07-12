50 Cent is expanding his acting resume. Deadline reports the rapper-turned-actor has signed on to produce and star in a new horror movie about social media from the writer-director of Spiral. The film, Skill House, will include a cast featuring TikToker Bryce Hall and MMA fighter Paige VanZant. According to Deadline, the film will is in production at a Los Angeles influencer house, Sway House, and is intended to be the first entry in a franchise.

Proxima Media is also producing, with founder Ryan Kavanaugh saying in a statement, “This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms. From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

The film will be 50’s first foray into horror, but his production credits are extensive. He’s the force behind Starz’s Power franchise, as well as the ABC series For Life, as well as an upcoming sequel to Den Of Thieves. However, 50 says he has been looking for a new home for Power due to his contract situation with Starz.