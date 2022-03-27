A few days ago, Doja Cat found herself in a Twitter argument between herself and fans. It came after she canceled a performance in Paraguay due to a heavy rainstorm that would’ve made it dangerous for her to perform, as well as for her supporters to watch her set. Additionally, some were upset that Doja did not share any photos or videos from her time in that country.

In response to their complaints, Doja wrote on Twitter, “It’s gone and i don’t give a f*ck anymore i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore.” She added, “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare unfollow me.” However, after some time to think and reflect on the situation, Doja has had a change of heart and she returned to Twitter to apologize to her fans.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile,” she wrote as she reflected on her career and accomplishments so far. “I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you.” Contrary to her previous statements, she said, “I do owe people sh*t. I owe a lot.”

Doja continued, “I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. “I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way. I came here because I knew there was something new. New people. New things. New stories to learn. I came and I gave not enough. I need to give more because I noticed I’ve been taking a lot. Taking from almost everybody who’s reading this.”

In later tweets, Doja went back to her previous posts from her initial reactions with fans in Paraguay to she where she felt like she was wrong. “This is an example of me not reciprocating all the shit that’s been given to me,” she wrote in reply to a previous post she shared where she tweeted, “Don’t ask me for sh*t.” Doja replied to another old tweet where she wrote, “I’m not sorry,” and corrected herself saying, “I am.”

A pair of fans responded to Doja’s tweet with one saying they’re sorry for how Doja was treated while the other reminded Doja of her ability to put on amazing shows. In response to the former, Doja wrote, “I wasn’t any better,” and as for the latter, Doja wrote in part, “I’m not discrediting myself. I work my ass off. I know that. It’s tiring but i’m not suffering because of people like you. My suffering comes from myself. Not everybody else.”

