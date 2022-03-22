Chicago’s Lollapalooza fest has long been known as one of the biggest, most musically diverse festivals around, and this year, apparently, will be no exception. The 2022 lineup has been announced, with headliners including hard rock mainstays Metallica, disco-pop revivalist Dua Lipa, gymnastic rap enthusiast J. Cole, and pop-punk pioneers Green Day. The big print on the flyer for the four-day festival runs a bit rap-heavy, though, as Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Baby fill out the top third (yeah, I know, MGK’s technically an emo rocker now), along with EDM icon Kygo.

Further down the list is a truly breathtaking range of both up-and-coming and veteran artists including Glass Animals, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, Blxst, Willow, Cordae, Caroline Polachek, PinkPanthress, Audrey Nuna, Wet Leg, Larry June, Coi Leray, King Princess, Dashboard Confessional, Baby Tate, Petey, Blackstarkids, and more. There’s even a special guest: Jane’s Addiction, who last performed together two years ago in 2020.

Lollapalooza is set for the weekend of July 28-31 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets go on sale today at 12 pm CT, with General Admission starting at $350 and a four-day Platinum pass going for up to $4200. You can find more information at lollapalooza.com.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

