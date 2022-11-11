Over on Twitter, a lot is going on right now. There have been a lot of changes since Elon Musk took over the platform but the one that’s been getting the most attention is the changes to verification: blue checkmarks were previously reserved for notable public people and entities, but now anybody who wants to pay $8 a month for Twitter Blue can get one. Naturally, funny impersonation shenanigans ensued, and after that, some verified Twitter users were unable to change their display names.

This proved to be an issue for Doja Cat, who at the time had set her display name to “christmas.” When she realized she couldn’t change her name, she appealed to Musk himself, tweeting, “i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake.” He responded to let her know he was “working on it,” adding, “Pretty funny though [laughing emojis].”

The problem has since been resolved: At around 11 p.m. ET last night (November 11), when Doja changed her profile picture, people noticed that she also updated her display name, not to something straightforward like “Doja Cat,” but to “fart.” She also tweeted, “thank u elon @elonmusk.” This came after Musk tweeted at Doja at around 2 p.m. ET yesterday, “You should be able to change your name now.”

You should be able to change your name now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Congratulations on the name change, fart.