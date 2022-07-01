dr dre 2022 super bowl
Getty Image / Kevin C. Cox
Music

Dr. Dre Says He Made ‘247 Songs During The Pandemic’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Lord knows how many Dr. Dre songs, albums, and productions are sitting in the vault at this moment. Ever the perfectionist, he has long delayed his much-anticipated fourth album, Detox several times over the past two decades. While he has not revealed when, or even if, Detox will see the light of day in the near future, he has shared that he’s been hard at work over the past two years.

In an Instagram video shared online this past Thursday, Dre shared with Busta Rhymes just how many projects he’s worked on since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“I did 247 songs during the pandemic, then we paused, did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius. That’s f*cking nutso, that’s crazy,” Dre said. “Then we came back… what did we do after that? Oh, I did the Grand Theft Auto sh*t and then we working on… Snoop. We two days in right now, we got, what, six bangers done? So, I don’t know. I wanna finish this sh*t and then start Busta Rhymes.”

Dre did not clarify whether the 247 songs were ideas for an album of his own, or potential production placements for other artists’ albums. He also did not reveal when Ambrosius’ upcoming Dre-produced album, Casablanco will be released. But knowing Dre, this is only scratching the surface of the number of projects he’s sitting on.

