Dr. Dre has a new album coming with Floetry singer Marsha Ambrosius, according to photos both posted to social media. The two previously collaborated extensively on Dr. Dre’s 2015 album Compton and on “Stronger” from Ambrosius’ 2014 project Friends & Lovers. The release, apparently titled Casablanco, will mark something of a comeback for both; Ambrosius last released a full-length project in 2018 with Nyla, while Dre hasn’t released a headlining album since Compton. Dre has done some production work on his longtime collaborator Eminem’s last album, Music To Be Murdered By, and on the new Grand Theft Auto game, which Snoop Dogg thinks is “great f*cking music.”

Perhaps Dre is taking Snoop’s advice about turning his pain and anger into magic after completing divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Nicole — something he celebrated with balloons and more. Dre’s also returning to music after his early 2021 aneurysm scare, which caught him off-guard. “I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health,” he said after his recovery. “But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming.”

His return to music after very nearly losing his life also includes the announcement that he will play the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Stay tuned for more about Casablanco.