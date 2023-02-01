For a year, Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking solo debut record, The Chronic, has been unavailable to stream after being pulled down while Dre and his respective labels, Death Row Records and Interscope, wrangled over the rights behind the scenes. Today, though, it’s finally back as part of its 30th-anniversary celebration (it was released in December 1992, so it’s kinda borderline, but we’ll take it).

In a statement, Dre said, “I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

The last time The Chronic was on streaming was in 2020, however, after Snoop Dogg secured the rights to the Death Row Records catalog early last year, several of the label’s seminal releases went missing from DSPs, with Snoop explaining that he wanted to create a new platform since DSPs pay reportedly minuscule royalties on streams.

There was also some confusion over just who owned the rights to The Chronic; while Snoop initially said it was part of the Death Row catalog, Dre’s lawyer denied that it was. Eventually, it seems they got things cleared up and the real winner in all this is the fans, who get to revisit the album that changed gangsta rap forever.

Check it out below.