Eminem And Dr. Dre Link Up On The ‘GTA Online’ Song ‘Gospel’

A couple months ago, some fresh Dr. Dre music popped up on GTA Online as part of a new story, “The Contract,” in which Dre himself was an actual in-game character. Snoop Dogg called it “great f*cking music” and now fans can more easily judge for themselves, as the tunes are available on streaming platforms starting today.

Among those is “Gospel,” a collaboration with Eminem. Both rappers come through with some standout lyrics, like when Dre appears to address his recent divorce settlement by saying, “Lookin’ for my next gold digger / This summer here gon’ be colder than winter.” Meanwhile, Eminem flexes some of his classic wordplay with lines like, “B*tch, I’m badder than cake mix,” and, “Yeah, and me and Dre are like dog hair / We’re both in our lab coats like retrievers.”

Aside from the Eminem collaboration, among the new Dre GTA songs is “Black Privilege”; “Diamond Mind” with Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla Sign; “ETA” with Snoop, Busta Rhymes, and Anderson .Paak; “The Scenic Route” with Rick Ross and .Paak; and “Fallin Up” with Thurz and Cocoa Sarai.

Listen to “Gospel” above and check out the other GTA Online songs below.

