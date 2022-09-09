Drake Visits The Nike Campus For Their Annual Just Do It Day

Today, Drake paid a visit to the Nike campus for the company’s annual Just Do It Day. In a video shared to social media by Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes, Drizzy is seen shooting hoops in the gym, greeting fans, and rocking some stylish athleticwear.

Drake and Swoopes hug as they face the camera, which is streaming them live on Instagram. Though Drake’s words aren’t entirely audible, he appears to be in good spirits.

Swoopes then brings the camera around, revealing that Basketball legends Carmelo Anthony and Lisa Leslie have also made an appearance at JDI Day.

Before she signs off, Swoopes reveals that Drake will perform later in the day.

It’s no secret that Drake is a big basketball fan. In addition to the several basketball references he makes in his music, he is active in the Sanctuary Basketball League. This past June, his team, comprised of himself, Chubbs, and OVO Mark took home the championship trophy for the third time in a row.

“I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics,” Drake said in a post-game interview with Firsty4hiphop. “Shots not falling, play f*cking defense.”

Check out the JDI Day video above.