Drake is no stranger to racking up hits, so it is no shocker that the Recording Industry Association of America has crowned him the highest-selling singles artist in its history, eclipsing Eminem.

On Thursday, the “Rich Flex” rapper earned 10 new plaques from the RIAA, bringing his total to a staggering 184 million. The Toronto rapper is in rarified company. This past March, Eminem was awarded the distinction after selling nearly 166 million singles.

Drake has grown into a commercial juggernaut throughout his career, earning at least five diamond singles, including “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance,” “SICKO MODE” with Travis Scott, and “Life Is Good” with Future.

It doesn’t stop there. The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper is on his way to having the highest certified RIAA song with 2018’s “God’s Plan,” which jumped to 15x-platinum status on December 8, making it the biggest-selling single in his catalog.

The record is currently jointly held by Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which are both 17x-platinum.

Drake is also in competition with Jay-Z for having the most No. 1s atop the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, thanks to his latest project with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Drake and the Brooklyn rapper are neck and neck with 14 chart-topping records.