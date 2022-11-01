Drake and 21 Savage recently announced their collaboration album, Her Loss. Originally scheduled to release on October 28, it was postponed until November 4, after the album’s main producer, Noah “40” Shebib, contracted COVID. “Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up,” Drake shared on Instagram.

The news came as a surprise to fans, after Drake used his music video for “Jimmy Cooks” from his album Honestly, Nevermind to unveil that they’d be collaborating even more. Throughout the years, the duo has appeared in a handful of each other’s songs — including 2021’s “Knife Boy” on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and 2020’s “Mr. Right Now” on 21 Savage’s Savage Mode II.

As for the features, cover art, and tracklist for Her Loss, it seems to be kept pretty under wraps — with the exception of Noah “40” Shebib doing production. Good news is the album will be out before we know it.

Drake and 21 Savage are promoting it around NYC in a very unique way, though. It finds them on a self-made Vogue cover, with a quote from 21 that reads, “You have to be political,” above the caption, “21 Savage is not holding back.” Both printed copies and poster versions are making their way around the city.

Her Loss is out 11/4.