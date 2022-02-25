It’s been a while, but LA rapper Devante Caldwell — aka Ralfy The Plug — has filed his expected lawsuit against Live Nation for the wrongful death of his brother Drakeo The Ruler, according to TMZ. This is a separate lawsuit from the one filed by the two rappers’ mother, Tianna Purtue, on behalf of Drakeo’s son, Caiden Caldwell. Ralfy’s suit — which also includes members of his and Drakeo’s Stinc Team crew — provides additional details about the attack at Once Upon A Time In LA that ended with Drakeo being fatally stabbed in the neck.

Describing the assault as a “violent mob attack” that lasted for as much as 15 minutes, the suit alleges that Drakeo was attacked within minutes of arriving, which they did through two separate checkpoints Caldwell’s legal team calls “lackadaisical.” Two staffers at the first waved in anyone with an all-access pass, while the second had only a metal detector and a small group of security guards who did not search all of the vehicles. The suit names Live Nation, Snoop Dogg’s LLC, C3 Presents, Bobby Dee Presents, and the Los Angeles Football Club, owners of the Banc Of California Stadium where the festival took place, as defendants. While no dollar amount has yet been reported, Purtue’s suit demands up to $60 million in damages.