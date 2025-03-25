Dreamville Festival Revealed Its 2025 Food Lineup, Its Largest Ever

I’ve written this before, but with the 2025 Dreamville Festival being the last, the fest is going out with a bang. In addition to a lineup headlined by Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys, the festival is going to have its largest food lineup to dat. The festival’s organizers increased the number of vendors by 30%, with half offering diverse diet-friendly options, selected from across North Carolina.

The festival, which returns to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025, still has a very limited number of ticketsremaining. You can find more info here and the full food and drink lineup below.



1115 Fried Chicken (Fried Chicken)

716ersfood (Wings) ##

Birrieria El Patron 323 (Tacos)

Blaze’s Hot Chicken (Fried Chicken) ##

Buje Lemonade *** (Lemonade)

Bulldog Burgery (Burgers)

Bun’d Up (Baos)

Buoy Bowls (Acai Bowls & Smoothies) ##

Caribbean Kicker (Caribbean)

Chirba Chirba Dumpling (Asian)

Coast2Coast (Mac N Cheese)

Corndog Inc (Corn Dogs)

Cousins Maine Lobster (Seafood) ##

Daddy’s Dogs (Hot Dogs)

Dank Dogs (Hot Dogs)

Dave & Fran’s Chicken & Seafood Café (Soul Food)

Dragon Banh Mi (Asian)

Dre’s Water Ice and Ice Cream (Desserts)

Emmanuella’s Cuisine (Southern Comfort)

Favor Desserts Bakery (Desserts)

Fistful of Tacos (Tacos)

Flaming Wok (Asian)

Fly Rice (Asian)

FreeWheelin Pizzeria (Pizza)

Get BAKED Stuffed Pretzel Rolls (Pretzels)

Heady Hibachi (Asian)

Hebros Cheesesteak, Tenders and THE Triple Dog (Cheesesteaks & Hotdogs)

Hebros Gyros and More (Greek)

Island Noodles NC (Noodles)

Jolly’s Catering and Events(Wings) ##

Jumbo Quesadillas & Street Tacos (Tacos)

King of Pops Huntersville (Dessert)

Kokomo Joes (Caribbean)

Let’s Eat Soul Food (Southern Comfort) ##

Lobster Rolls & More (Seafood)

Lumpia Bros (Filipino-inspired Street Food)

Mac n’ Me (Mac N Cheese)

Mama Churros (Dessert)

Mao’s Bao (Baos)

Mazz ‘a’ Mia’s (Pizza) ##

Mike Nice Empanadas (Empanadas)

Mordisco Empanadas (Empanadas)

No Good Burger (Burgers)

Oak City Fish and Chips (Fish & Chips)

Oink N Moo (BBQ)

Palm Treez Smoothies (Smoothies)

Pizza Nova (Pizza) ##

Privei Gelato (Desserts)

Pure Soul (Vegan & Vegetarian)

SameODameO’s (Southern Comfort)

Serving & Swerving (Seafood)

SmashCity SmashBurgers (Burgers)

Smoke Stacks House of BBQ (BBQ)

SpaceBunz (Burgers & Sandwiches)

Tania’s Kitchen NYC (Tacos)

Tender Love ## (Fried Chicken)

The Dankery (Wings)

The Local Charlotte (Burgers, Wings & Sandwiches)

The Misfit Chef (Bowls/Asian)

The Shrimp Truck (Seafood)

Tica’s Tacos (Tacos)

Top Wing (Wings)

Ultimate Eggrolls (Asian)

Vybez Kitchen (Caribbean)

## Multiple locations onsite