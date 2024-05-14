In April, Eminem announced a new album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). The rapper is really leaning into the morbid aspect of it now with a (fake) obituary, which he put in a (real) newspaper.

The obit as seen in the Detroit Free Press newspaper has a headline of “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions” and the sub-headline of “Fans ‘Will Never Forget’ Controversial Rapper.” The obituary itself reads:

“A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990’s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’ which — along with its uniquely eye catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience. That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview. Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.”

Check it out below.