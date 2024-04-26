The 2024 NFL Draft is being held in Eminem’s beloved Detroit, so he was prominently featured alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the league’s promotion. Once the NFL Draft began on Thursday night, April 25, Eminem pivoted to promote something else — announcing a new album. Of course, Eminem fooled people with a faux album announcement on April Fools’ Day, but this announcement seems real.

According to Variety, a trailer for the album began making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) after Eminem appeared on stage with Goodell to officially commence the NFL Draft.

XXL was among the accounts circulating the 30-second video, which shows a true crime reporter on “Detroit Murder Files” discussing “the blond anti-hero known as Slim Shady,” who “has had no shortage of enemies.” 50 Cent appears, saying, “He’s not a friend; he’s a psychopath.” Back to the true crime reporter (or rather, the man spoofing a true crime reporter with impeccable accuracy), detailing that Slim Shady’s “rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise.” He concludes, “Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

The screen is then populated with the message, “THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRACE) SUMMER 2024.”

Earlier this month, Eminem also announced an upcoming documentary by posting a casting call for real-life “Stans.”

See the video below.