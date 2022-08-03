Erica Banks Shows Lots Of Skin In Her New ‘Trick’ Music Video

Texas-native rapper Erica Banks recently dropped her new album Diary Of The Flow Queen. Today, she’s back with a new music video for the track “Trick.”

The video goes well with the song, which is a relentlessly confident anthem with a catchy beat. It takes place at a strip club and is full of cash, smoke, and skin. The press release states that it “might just be her wildest and definitely most bodacious video yet,” and it’s not wrong.

Last year, Banks went viral with her hit “Buss It,” which was so massive that DaBaby’s label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment offered to take her on. She turned it down. “I had already turned everybody down,” she said in an interview. “I personally did not sign with DaBaby because I was very excited, it was my second offer, I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’ I was about to get all the planning done. But then I called my mom, like, ‘This is what I’m about to do, I’m about to go sign with DaBaby.’ She’s like, ‘Oh no, we need to slow down. This is only the second offer. We’re not gonna just jump on whatever.’”

Watch the video for “Trick” above.

Erica Banks is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.