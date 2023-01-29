The new Beyoncé wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin was recently unveiled, and the hive doesn’t look too happy about it. But this wouldn’t be the first time, the famous wax museum has had several iterations of the Houston hitmaker throughout its several locations, and many of them have fallen flat. In 2017, fans accused the wax gallery of “whitewashing” Queen Bey and pointed out that figure looked more like Lindsey Lohan than the “Break My Soul” songstress.

Fast forward six years later. While things have gotten better, it looks like Madame Tussauds still has a ways to go, at least according to members of the hive.

While there were quite a few to agree that the figure did share some similarities to Bey, some folks weren’t sure if the figure was supposed to be a Black woman, let alone Beyoncé.

“Baby, that’s Keke Palmer,” one person hilariously wrote.

Baby that’s Keke palmer — weeh (@literallylindo) January 27, 2023

“At first, I thought it was Beyonce, then zooming, that’s a white woman,” another person tweeted.

At first I thought it was actually Beyonce, then zooming, that's a white woman — Shy (@ShyBlomoss) January 28, 2023

One fan jokingly implied that Beyoncé had metamorphized into Shakira. Now that would be something to see, wouldn’t it?

While Beyoncé deserves wax figurines in honor, it would help if the ones created at least looked like her. Hopefully, we’ll see even more change in the future.