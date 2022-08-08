Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance has been an absolute event. The instant-classic album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and now Beyoncé is on top of the singles chart, too: On the new Hot 100 dated August 13, “Break My Soul” is No. 1 for the first time.

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated August 13, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 8, 2022

The song, up from No. 6 on last week’s chart, is Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 solo single and first without a featured artist since “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” in 2008. (Worth noting is that the Beyoncé-featuring remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” was No. 1 in 2020, while Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé’s duet version of “Perfect” topped the charts in 2017.) It is now Beyoncé’s third No. 1 without a featured artist, following “Single Ladies” and 2006’s “Irreplaceable.”

“Break My Soul” is just the second 2022 song by a solo female artist to go No. 1, after Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which was on top for the previous two weeks.

This is the 43rd total week Beyoncé has had a No. 1 song, which is the seventh-most of all time. She’s currently behind Mariah Carey (87 weeks), Rihanna (60), The Beatles (59), Drake (54), Boyz II Men (50), and Usher (47).

