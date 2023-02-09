Last year, Fly Anakin unveiled his highly anticipated debut album Frank, which featured guests like Henny L.O., Pink Siifu, Billz Egypt, Nickelus F, and more. The Richmond, Virginia-based performer recently announced Skinemaxxx, a pair of EPs produced by Foisey, with Side A arriving soon.

The rapper is back today with the new single “Outsidigan’s Anthem.” The track is what Anakin describes as “a theme song for outsidigans. The ones that are outside even when they wanna go home. The streets need us. Free Max B.”

In our 2017 interview with Anakin, whose real name is Frank, he talked about his role in the rap collective Mutant Academy.

“In my mind, every member got superpowers, but we’re human and we ain’t sh*t, so we stuck on Earth entertaining ya’ll,” he explained. “Mutant Academy started out as a duo between Henny L.O. and myself in 2011. He came to me with the name, I designed the logo. 2015, we decided to expand and brought along some talented people we met along the journey. The current roster is Fly Anakin, Henny L.O., Koncept Jack$on, and Big Kahuna OG in the rap department. Producers- Foisey, Unlucky Bastards, Sycho Sid, Ewonee, Graymatter, BSTFRND and new member we haven’t announced yet.”

Listen to “Outsidigan’s Anthem” above.

Skinemaxxx (Side A) arrives 4/5 via Lex Records.