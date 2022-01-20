Last year, Richmond, Virginia rapper Fly Anakin delivered three projects. He kicked things off with the EP Smokebreak alongside Pink Siifu. Then followed a deluxe edition of his 2020 release FlySiifu’s, which also featured work with Pink Siifu. Finally, he released the seven-track EP Pixote. With a new year ahead of him, Anakin is back in action with new music and an exciting announcement.

On March 11, Anakin will release his debut album Frank and today he shared its first single, “No Dough,” which finds him rapping for a little under two minutes about the importance of keeping a steady income, all with production from Madlib. Frank, which Anakin joked is his “fourth debut album,” will arrive with 17 songs and contributions from Henny L.O., Pink Siifu, Billz Egypt, Nickelus F, and Big Kahuna OG.

this my 4th debut album lmaoo — FRANK 3/11 (@flyanakin) January 19, 2022

You can view the artwork for Frank above and its tracklist below.

01. “Love Song” (Come Back)

02. “Dontbeafraid” Feat. Henny L.O.

03. “Sean Price”

04. “Underdog Theme”

05. “Kenneth Cole Collections” (Skit)

06. “WaxPoetic”

07. “Black Be The Source” Feat. Pink Siifu and Billz Egypt

08. “Ghost” Feat. Nickelus F

09. “Class Clown (Interlude)”

10. “Bread (Skit)”

11. “No Dough”

12. “Grammy Snubnose”

13. “Bad Business (Killswitch)”

14. “Poisonous Primates”

15. “Fly Away (Skit)”

16. “Telepathic” Feat. Big Kahuna OG

17. “Bag Man”

Frank is out 3/11 via Lex Records. You can pre-order it on Bandcamp here.