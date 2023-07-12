A new voice in R&B has entered the scene. Forest Claudette hails from Melbourne, Australia, and is generating big buzz around his newly released debut EP, Everything Was Green. Deftly combining elements of R&B, pop, and alternative, he’s perfectly positioned to capture an audience raised on the Pollen playlist with tracks like “Violence” and “Mess Around.”

The 23-year-old singer dropped by the Uproxx Studio to perform the latter for UPROXX Sessions, crooning his way through the wistful ballad in a fittingly emerald ensemble. While the studio version from his EP features Atlanta funk-rappers Earthgang, he’s just as able and engaging singing solo here. The Aussie singer bears every hallmark of a Gen-Z star — and he certainly shines in this performance.

Watch Forest Claudette perform “Mess Around” for UPROXX Sessions above.

Forest Claudette is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.