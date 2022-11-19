Fousheé and Lil Uzi Vert’s collaboration “Spend The Money” dropped earlier this week, ahead of her highly-anticipated new debut album, Softcore. The track brings a completely experimental beat, as it blends elements of electronic, rock, rap, and more. On the first verse, Fousheé’s soft voice encourages some serious shopping tendencies. Then, Lil Uzi is seamlessly introduced as he expresses his point of view: “I’d rather be alone and rich,” he emphasizes several times.

“Don’t say you love me, it eventually just hurts,” she sings back.

Even more thrilling is the music video for “Spend The Money,” which treats fans to a visual frenzy. Opening with a scene at a full feast, the video jumps to even more mysterious scenes, as Fousheé dances while Uzi plays a poker game.

“I just played him a whole bunch of records and I didn’t think he would want to get on this, but this was the one that I was the most excited about and I was kind of just playing him this to share my excitement and he was like, ‘Throw this in. Load it up,'” she shared about Uzi during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via Stereogum).

“And the way he approached this record, I really feel like this man can get on any record,” she added. “He did it within a couple minutes. I was like, ‘What the f*ck?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I tried just something.’ I think we embrace the challenge of jumping into different worlds. It gets boring just staying static. So I feel like we’re similar in that regard.”

