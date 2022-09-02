While Freddie Gibbs’s recent headlines have focused on his intense back-and-forth over social media with Benny The Butcher, the Indiana rapper has clearly not lost a step when it comes to the booth. The “Too Much” video finds the Bandana artist celebrating his excess wealth surrounded by beautiful women playing slots. With money in mind, it made perfect sense to throw Moneybagg Yo into the mix for a guest appearance.

The two traverse the casino while security watches with fury through their security cameras. It is a unique foray for Gibbs, as the production is more trap-focused and he utilizes autotune on his vocals. As for Moneybagg, this beat is right in his usual brooding yet high-energy pocket.

“Too Much” marks Freddie Gibbs’s first release of 2022 and comes with the announcement of his forthcoming album $oul $old $eparately set to release on September 30. “Too Much” follows Gibbs’s deluxe edition of Piñata, released in 2021. The 40-year-old is coming off of a major year after Alfredo, fully produced by The Alchemist, was nominated for a Grammy at the 2021 award show.

Moneybagg Yo has stayed present, notably joining his label CMG The Label for their compilation album Gangsta Art. He was also featured on Offset’s recent single “Code” and the two appeared on Trippie Redd’s “Big 14” in August.

Check out the video for “Too Much” above.

$oul $old $eparately is out 9/30 via ESGN and Warner. Pre-order it here.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.