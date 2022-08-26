Offset is back with his second single in as many weeks, this time tapping Moneybagg Yo for “Code.” The two rap with a fury over the uptempo beat, with Offset in particular branding a smooth autotune while Moneybagg employs his usual brooding vocals. It’s a simple visual, with the two sporting exquisite outfits over a white background.

Offset and Moneybagg Yo are no strangers to trading bars with one another. Earlier this month, the two joined forces on Trippie Redd’s “Big 14,” in addition to appearing on Lil Tjay’s “Run It Up” from 2021’s Destined 2 Win and “Style Ain’t Free” off of Moneybagg’s 2019 album 43va Heartless.

For Offset, “Code” comes just a week after his first solo single in quite some time, “54321.” While solo efforts aren’t new to him, having released an entire solo album Father Of 4 in 2019, these singles feel a bit different with the drama surrounding Migos throughout this summer.

It began with Quavo and Takeoff forming their own duo Unc & Phew, Offset unfollowing both on social media, and a myriad of rumors surrounding the “Bad & Boujee” trio. The situation reached a tense climax this week when TMZ reported Offset filed a lawsuit against his label Quality Control before engaging in a Twitter back and forth with QC CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

Despite the drama, it appears Offset will continue releasing music as he works towards his forthcoming solo effort.

Check out “Code” above.