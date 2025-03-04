In case you missed it, Fyre Fest was bad, so bad that there were multiple documentaries made about it. So, naturally, Billy McFarland, the master(?)mind behind the failed event, is launching Fyre Festival 2.

Well, that may not actually be the case.

Supposedly, Fyre Fest 2 is happening from May 30 to June 2 this year on Isla Mujeres, a Mexican island near Cancún. However, island authorities haven’t actually heard anything official about the event (as Stereogum notes).

Edgar Gasca, a representative of the Isla Mujeres tourism directorate, told The Guardian in an interview, “We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist.”

He also noted, “I think they thought they would just announce it and see if it got traction, then ask for the permits halfway down the path. It’s a bit of a naive way to think.” He also said, “This festival is not going to happen. There are red flags all over the place. If you go on their website and take the coordinates they provide, then put them in Google Maps, it takes you to the ocean — between Cancún and Isla Mujeres.”

As for what Fyre Fest 2 claims is going to happen, here’s the official website.